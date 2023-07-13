As of December 31 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, put them 13th in the NFL.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Seahawks games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle compiled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 26th, surrendering 361.7 yards per contest.

The Seahawks had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last year.

Seattle was 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

