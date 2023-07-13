Tune in to see the first round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Thursday, July 13 in North Berwick, United Kingdom at the 7,237-yard, par-70 course at The Renaissance Club, as the golfers battle for a piece of the $9M purse. Xander Schauffele is the event's defending champ.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Start Time: 2:15 AM ET

2:15 AM ET Venue: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Par 70/7,237 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Genesis Scottish Open Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Scottie Scheffler 1st Rory McIlroy 3rd Patrick Cantlay 4th Viktor Hovland 5th Xander Schauffele 6th

Want to place a bet on the Genesis Scottish Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Genesis Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:14 AM ET Hole 1 Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland 2:59 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy 8:25 AM ET Hole 1 Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler 2:48 AM ET Hole 10 Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick 3:10 AM ET Hole 10 Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre 3:21 AM ET Hole 10 Seamus Power, Sam Burns, Min Woo Lee 8:03 AM ET Hole 1 Max Homa, Adam Scott, Yannik Paul 9:09 AM ET Hole 1 Ryan Fox, Corey Conners, Tom Hoge 2:26 AM ET Hole 10 Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay, Lucas Herbert 8:36 AM ET Hole 1 Victor Perez, Justin Rose, Billy Horschel

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.