At +6600, the Los Angeles Rams are No. 19 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

Last season the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles collected three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Ernest Jones compiled one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +2000 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

