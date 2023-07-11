Right now the Los Angeles Rams have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, six Rams games hit the over.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Rams won just one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won two games as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Ernest Jones helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +2000 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

Odds are current as of July 11 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.