The Las Vegas Raiders right now have the 25th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th in the NFL by putting up 352.5 yards per game.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they had just two away victories.

Las Vegas collected four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby recorded 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 87 tackles.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

Odds are current as of July 10 at 5:30 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.