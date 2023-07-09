Right now the Los Angeles Rams are 17th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

Last season, six Rams games went over the point total.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

Last year the Rams won only one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won two games as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Ernest Jones amassed 4.0 TFL, 113 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +2000 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

