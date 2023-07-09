Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +2800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- A total of seven Chargers games last season hit the over.
- From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).
- At home last season, the Chargers were 5-3. Away, they were 5-4.
- When underdogs, Los Angeles picked up just one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.
- In the AFC West the Chargers won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert had 25 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).
- Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.
- Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, catching 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).
- Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks amassed 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
