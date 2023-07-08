Will Smith -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Angels.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
  • In 42 of 64 games this year (65.6%) Smith has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
  • In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this year (56.3%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 31
.314 AVG .241
.407 OBP .384
.587 SLG .398
13 XBH 10
10 HR 3
28 RBI 16
23/18 K/BB 15/25
0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
