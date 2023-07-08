Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Angels.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 42 of 64 games this year (65.6%) Smith has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (56.3%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.314
|AVG
|.241
|.407
|OBP
|.384
|.587
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|10
|10
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|16
|23/18
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
