Will Smith -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Angels.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 42 of 64 games this year (65.6%) Smith has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (56.3%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .314 AVG .241 .407 OBP .384 .587 SLG .398 13 XBH 10 10 HR 3 28 RBI 16 23/18 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings