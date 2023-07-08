The Las Vegas Raiders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of nine Raiders games last season hit the over.

Las Vegas sported the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won only two games on the road.

Las Vegas had four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Jacobs had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, hauling in 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped keep opposing offenses in check with 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

