Mookie Betts -- hitting .485 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (91) this season while batting .277 with 49 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • In 72.9% of his 85 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (24.7%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored at least once 50 times this season (58.8%), including 16 games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 43
.313 AVG .241
.403 OBP .355
.650 SLG .512
26 XBH 23
14 HR 11
30 RBI 31
35/24 K/BB 29/29
3 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
