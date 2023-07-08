Mookie Betts -- hitting .485 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (91) this season while batting .277 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

In 72.9% of his 85 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (24.7%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (58.8%), including 16 games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .313 AVG .241 .403 OBP .355 .650 SLG .512 26 XBH 23 14 HR 11 30 RBI 31 35/24 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings