Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- hitting .485 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (91) this season while batting .277 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In 72.9% of his 85 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in 21 of them (24.7%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (58.8%), including 16 games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.313
|AVG
|.241
|.403
|OBP
|.355
|.650
|SLG
|.512
|26
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|31
|35/24
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
