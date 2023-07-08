Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .197 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.

In 48.8% of his games this year (39 of 80), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (22 of 80), with more than one RBI nine times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .198 AVG .195 .319 OBP .286 .339 SLG .398 12 XBH 14 2 HR 5 15 RBI 17 30/20 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings