Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .197 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- In 48.8% of his games this year (39 of 80), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (22 of 80), with more than one RBI nine times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.198
|AVG
|.195
|.319
|OBP
|.286
|.339
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|30/20
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
