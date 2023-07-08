Miguel Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .197 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
  • In 48.8% of his games this year (39 of 80), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (22 of 80), with more than one RBI nine times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this year (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 40
.198 AVG .195
.319 OBP .286
.339 SLG .398
12 XBH 14
2 HR 5
15 RBI 17
30/20 K/BB 31/17
1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
  • The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers (2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
