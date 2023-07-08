The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 11 doubles and 12 walks while batting .233.
  • Rojas is batting .278 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 33 of 61 games this season (54.1%) Rojas has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
  • In 61 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 10 games this season (16.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 27.9% of his games this year (17 of 61), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 28
.238 AVG .228
.304 OBP .240
.307 SLG .272
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 4
16/10 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Detmers (2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
