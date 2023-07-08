The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 11 doubles and 12 walks while batting .233.

Rojas is batting .278 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 33 of 61 games this season (54.1%) Rojas has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

In 61 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has driven in a run in 10 games this season (16.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 27.9% of his games this year (17 of 61), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .238 AVG .228 .304 OBP .240 .307 SLG .272 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 4 16/10 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings