Max Muncy -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has six doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .192.

In 47.9% of his 71 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.5%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.8% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (50.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .216 AVG .171 .361 OBP .287 .474 SLG .450 12 XBH 14 9 HR 11 19 RBI 32 36/25 K/BB 46/20 0 SB 1

