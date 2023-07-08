Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 8 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has six doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .192.
- In 47.9% of his 71 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.5%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.8% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (50.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.216
|AVG
|.171
|.361
|OBP
|.287
|.474
|SLG
|.450
|12
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|32
|36/25
|K/BB
|46/20
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
