After going 1-for-4 in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this year (41 of 81), with more than one hit 18 times (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.0%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .256 AVG .217 .338 OBP .301 .416 SLG .428 10 XBH 14 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 52/12 K/BB 51/14 8 SB 1

