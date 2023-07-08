After going 1-for-4 in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Outman has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this year (41 of 81), with more than one hit 18 times (22.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.0%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 40
.256 AVG .217
.338 OBP .301
.416 SLG .428
10 XBH 14
4 HR 7
21 RBI 19
52/12 K/BB 51/14
8 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
