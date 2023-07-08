James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this year (41 of 81), with more than one hit 18 times (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.256
|AVG
|.217
|.338
|OBP
|.301
|.416
|SLG
|.428
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|52/12
|K/BB
|51/14
|8
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.