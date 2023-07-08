The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.548) and OPS (.945) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Freeman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven home a run in 36 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .318 AVG .324 .388 OBP .406 .517 SLG .580 21 XBH 26 7 HR 9 25 RBI 33 35/20 K/BB 34/20 8 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings