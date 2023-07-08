Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.548) and OPS (.945) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Freeman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven home a run in 36 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.0%.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.318
|AVG
|.324
|.388
|OBP
|.406
|.517
|SLG
|.580
|21
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|33
|35/20
|K/BB
|34/20
|8
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
