The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.548) and OPS (.945) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Freeman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has driven home a run in 36 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 44
.318 AVG .324
.388 OBP .406
.517 SLG .580
21 XBH 26
7 HR 9
25 RBI 33
35/20 K/BB 34/20
8 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.