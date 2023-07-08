Freddie Freeman takes a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (50-38) game against the Los Angeles Angels (45-45) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable starters are Michael Grove (0-2) for the Dodgers and Reid Detmers (2-5) for the Angels.

Dodgers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-2, 7.02 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-5, 3.72 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

Grove (0-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 7.02 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 10 games.

In eight starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has made four starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.1 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.

Detmers is looking to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Detmers is seeking his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Reid Detmers vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and ranks second in home runs hit (144) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 20th in the league with 724 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 484 runs.

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Detmers has pitched seven innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out eight.

