The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and others in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Betts Stats

Betts has 91 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 53 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .277/.379/.581 so far this year.

Betts will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 7 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has collected 113 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .321/.397/.548 on the year.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 7 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 48 walks and 68 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .297/.384/.647 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 78 hits with 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashing .250/.298/.455 on the year.

Renfroe takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Padres Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 at Padres Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

