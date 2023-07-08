Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Angels on July 8, 2023
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:50 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and others in this matchup.
Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 91 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 53 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .277/.379/.581 so far this year.
- Betts will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 4
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has collected 113 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .321/.397/.548 on the year.
- Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 48 walks and 68 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .297/.384/.647 slash line so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 78 hits with 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 41 RBI.
- He's slashing .250/.298/.455 on the year.
- Renfroe takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Padres
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|at Padres
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
