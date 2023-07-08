Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (50-38), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (45-45) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 8. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Dodgers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-2, 7.02 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (2-5, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Dodgers and Angels game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Mookie Betts get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 44, or 58.7%, of those games.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 31-22 (58.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In their last 10 matchups, the Dodgers and their opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (45.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Angels have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +120 or better on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 0-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Angels and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+150) James Outman 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 3rd 1st Win NL West -190 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.