How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET in the final game of a two-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Angels Player Props
|Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Angels Odds
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 144 total home runs.
- The Dodgers are fourth in the majors with a .452 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.5 runs per game (484 total).
- The Dodgers rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.02 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- So far this year, Grove does not have a quality start.
- Grove has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this outing.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Mitch Keller
|7/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 9-7
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luis Ortiz
|7/5/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/6/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Johan Oviedo
|7/7/2023
|Angels
|W 11-4
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Griffin Canning
|7/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Reid Detmers
|7/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.