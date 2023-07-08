Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET in the final game of a two-game series.

Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 144 total home runs.

The Dodgers are fourth in the majors with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.5 runs per game (484 total).

The Dodgers rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.02 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

So far this year, Grove does not have a quality start.

Grove has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Michael Grove Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates L 9-7 Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels - Home Michael Grove Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away - -

