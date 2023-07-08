Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Reid Detmers starting for the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a two-game series, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +120 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 75 total times this season. They've finished 44-31 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 31-22 (58.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Dodgers have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-33-5 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have a 6-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-16 22-22 13-15 36-23 39-24 10-14

