Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (50-38) versus the Los Angeles Angels (45-45) at Dodger Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Michael Grove (0-2, 7.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (2-5, 3.72 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodgers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 75 times and won 44, or 58.7%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 31-22, a 58.5% win rate, when they're favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have scored 484 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

