On Saturday, David Peralta (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .280.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 43 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Peralta has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 of 72 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .290 AVG .270 .333 OBP .308 .480 SLG .360 9 XBH 7 5 HR 1 20 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings