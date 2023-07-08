David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, David Peralta (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .280.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 43 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Peralta has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 72 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.290
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.308
|.480
|SLG
|.360
|9
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Detmers (2-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
