The Los Angeles Chargers have +2800 odds to win the Super Bowl, 12th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of seven Chargers games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Chargers had a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert had 25 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +12500 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

