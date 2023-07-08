Ashleigh Buhai will take to the course at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California to play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open from July 6- 9. It's a par-72 that spans 6,509 yards, with a purse of $10,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Buhai at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ashleigh Buhai Insights

Buhai has finished below par 13 times and posted 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in seven rounds and the top 10 on nine occasions.

Buhai has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

In her past five appearances, Buhai has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Buhai has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including three finishes within three shots of the leader.

Buhai has made the cut in seven consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 21 -6 272 2 18 3 7 $2.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, which is longer than the 6,509-yard length for this event.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is 6,509 yards, 35 yards shorter than the average course Buhai has played in the past year (6,544).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Buhai's Last Time Out

Buhai was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 64th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Buhai shot better than 70% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Buhai recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Buhai recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.6).

Buhai's five birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that last outing, Buhai's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Buhai finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Buhai bettered the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Buhai Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.