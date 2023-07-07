Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- In 65.1% of his 63 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this season (27 of 63), with two or more RBI 11 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (55.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.302
|AVG
|.241
|.400
|OBP
|.384
|.560
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|16
|23/18
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Canning (6-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
