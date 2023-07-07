Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

In 65.1% of his 63 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this season (27 of 63), with two or more RBI 11 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (55.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .302 AVG .241 .400 OBP .384 .560 SLG .398 12 XBH 10 9 HR 3 26 RBI 16 23/18 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings