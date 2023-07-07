Hyo Joo Kim is the current leader (+2000) at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open after one round of play.

U.S. Women’s Open Second Round Information

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

U.S. Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET Current Rank: 39th (+2)

39th (+2) Odds to Win: +900

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 74 +2 3 3 39th

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 5:35 PM ET

5:35 PM ET Current Rank: 124th (+7)

124th (+7) Odds to Win: +1400

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 79 +7 1 6 124th

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 11:39 AM ET

11:39 AM ET Current Rank: 83rd (+4)

83rd (+4) Odds to Win: +1800

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 76 +4 1 5 83rd

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 11:17 AM ET

11:17 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-4)

1st (-4) Odds to Win: +2000

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 1st

Leona Maguire

Tee Time: 11:39 AM ET

11:39 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-3)

3rd (-3) Odds to Win: +2000

Maguire Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 5 2 3rd

U.S. Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Xiyu Lin 1st (-4) +2200 Nelly Korda 83rd (+4) +2200 Hye-jin Choi 124th (+7) +2500 Minjee Lee 21st (E) +2800 Ayaka Furue 39th (+2) +3000 Carlota Ciganda 39th (+2) +3300 Lydia Ko 83rd (+4) +3300 Ruoning Yin 13th (-1) +3300 Nasa Hataoka 3rd (-3) +4000 Megan Khang 29th (+1) +4000

