The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .941 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 88 hits, batting .271 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 61 of 84 games this season (72.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had an RBI in 33 games this year (39.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 49 times this season (58.3%), including 15 games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .302 AVG .241 .392 OBP .355 .604 SLG .512 23 XBH 23 12 HR 11 26 RBI 31 35/23 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings