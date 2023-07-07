Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .941 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Pirates.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 88 hits, batting .271 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 61 of 84 games this season (72.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (23.8%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had an RBI in 33 games this year (39.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 49 times this season (58.3%), including 15 games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.302
|AVG
|.241
|.392
|OBP
|.355
|.604
|SLG
|.512
|23
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|31
|35/23
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
