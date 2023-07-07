Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .232 with 10 doubles and 11 walks.
- In 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 60 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.228
|.296
|OBP
|.240
|.296
|SLG
|.272
|6
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|15/9
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Canning (6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.