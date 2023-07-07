Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .232 with 10 doubles and 11 walks.
  • In 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 60 games this year.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 28
.235 AVG .228
.296 OBP .240
.296 SLG .272
6 XBH 4
0 HR 0
5 RBI 4
15/9 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Canning (6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
