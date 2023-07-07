Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .232 with 10 doubles and 11 walks.

In 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 60 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .235 AVG .228 .296 OBP .240 .296 SLG .272 6 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 15/9 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings