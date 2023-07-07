Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 150th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 34 of 70 games this year (48.6%) Muncy has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- He has gone deep in 22.9% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 29 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.223
|AVG
|.171
|.367
|OBP
|.287
|.491
|SLG
|.450
|12
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|32
|36/24
|K/BB
|46/20
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Angels will send Canning (6-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
