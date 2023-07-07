The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: SportsNet LA
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 150th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • In 34 of 70 games this year (48.6%) Muncy has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 22.9% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Muncy has driven home a run in 29 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 38
.223 AVG .171
.367 OBP .287
.491 SLG .450
12 XBH 14
9 HR 11
19 RBI 32
36/24 K/BB 46/20
0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Angels will send Canning (6-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
