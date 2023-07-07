The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 150th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 34 of 70 games this year (48.6%) Muncy has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

He has gone deep in 22.9% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his chances at the plate.

Muncy has driven home a run in 29 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .223 AVG .171 .367 OBP .287 .491 SLG .450 12 XBH 14 9 HR 11 19 RBI 32 36/24 K/BB 46/20 0 SB 1

