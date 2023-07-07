On Friday, Jason Heyward (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .259 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 11.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has driven home a run in 15 games this year (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 26 of 67 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .239 AVG .279 .340 OBP .367 .477 SLG .465 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 14 RBI 8 22/13 K/BB 17/11 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings