Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Jason Heyward (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .259 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 11.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has driven home a run in 15 games this year (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 26 of 67 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.239
|AVG
|.279
|.340
|OBP
|.367
|.477
|SLG
|.465
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|22/13
|K/BB
|17/11
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Angels will send Canning (6-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
