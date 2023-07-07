On Friday, Jason Heyward (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .259 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
  • Heyward has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In 11.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has driven home a run in 15 games this year (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 26 of 67 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 32
.239 AVG .279
.340 OBP .367
.477 SLG .465
11 XBH 10
5 HR 3
14 RBI 8
22/13 K/BB 17/11
1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Angels will send Canning (6-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
