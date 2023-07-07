James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven home a run in 21 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season (28 of 80), with two or more runs 12 times (15.0%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.256
|AVG
|.217
|.341
|OBP
|.301
|.421
|SLG
|.428
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|51/12
|K/BB
|51/14
|8
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
