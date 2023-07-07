James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Outman has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
  • In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has driven home a run in 21 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season (28 of 80), with two or more runs 12 times (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 40
.256 AVG .217
.341 OBP .301
.421 SLG .428
10 XBH 14
4 HR 7
21 RBI 19
51/12 K/BB 51/14
8 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.