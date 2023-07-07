James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven home a run in 21 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season (28 of 80), with two or more runs 12 times (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .256 AVG .217 .341 OBP .301 .421 SLG .428 10 XBH 14 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 51/12 K/BB 51/14 8 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings