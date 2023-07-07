Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Pirates.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .399, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .545.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Freeman is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 68 of 87 games this year (78.2%), including 34 multi-hit games (39.1%).
- In 16.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this season (40.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (62.1%), including 14 multi-run games (16.1%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.322
|AVG
|.324
|.393
|OBP
|.406
|.509
|SLG
|.580
|20
|XBH
|26
|6
|HR
|9
|24
|RBI
|33
|34/20
|K/BB
|34/20
|8
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (6-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
