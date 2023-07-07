Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .399, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .545.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Freeman is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 68 of 87 games this year (78.2%), including 34 multi-hit games (39.1%).

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this season (40.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (62.1%), including 14 multi-run games (16.1%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .322 AVG .324 .393 OBP .406 .509 SLG .580 20 XBH 26 6 HR 9 24 RBI 33 34/20 K/BB 34/20 8 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings