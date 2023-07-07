Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani face off in a showdown of top-10 power hitters when the Los Angeles Dodgers (49-38) and Los Angeles Angels (45-44) play on Friday at 10:10 PM ET. Betts has 23 home runs (fifth in league) for the Dodgers, while Ohtani ranks first with 31 round-trippers for the Angels.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (4-3, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Griffin Canning (6-3, 4.29 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (6-3, 4.29 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.69, a 1.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.115.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 12 starts this season, Gonsolin has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.

Canning enters the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Canning will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 outings this season.

