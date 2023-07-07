Player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (4-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 12 starts, Gonsolin has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 2 3.2 6 4 4 3 3 vs. Astros Jun. 25 5.0 5 4 4 3 1 vs. Giants Jun. 18 5.2 6 7 7 7 3 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 6.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 22 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.373/.557 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 30 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 57 RBI (112 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .323/.399/.545 on the year.

Freeman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 68 RBI (99 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.383/.650 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 77 hits with 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashed .249/.295/.456 so far this season.

Renfroe takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Padres Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 at Padres Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

