In the series opener on Friday, July 7, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (49-38) match up with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (45-44). The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (4-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (6-3, 4.29 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 74 times and won 43, or 58.1%, of those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 14-13 (51.9%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In their last 10 outings, the Dodgers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have been named as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this season and left with a loss in that game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 0-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Angels and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 3rd 1st Win NL West -160 - 1st

