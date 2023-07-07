Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 139 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

The Dodgers' .448 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in the majors.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Dodgers have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 5.4 runs per game (473 total runs).

The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 average in baseball.

The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Dodgers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.278).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending Tony Gonsolin (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Gonsolin has registered three quality starts this season.

Gonsolin is trying to secure his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 12 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Michael Grove Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates L 9-7 Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels - Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels - Home Michael Grove Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - -

