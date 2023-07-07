Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Griffin Canning on the hill for the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a two-game series, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +145. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers are 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 58.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (43-31).

The Dodgers have gone 14-13 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (51.9%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 63.6%.

The Dodgers have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-33-5 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have gone 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-16 22-22 13-15 35-23 38-24 10-14

