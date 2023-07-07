Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (49-38) and Los Angeles Angels (45-44) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on July 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (4-3) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (6-3) will take the ball for the Angels.

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 3-3-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 43, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 14-13, a 51.9% win rate, when they're favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Dodgers have scored 473 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).

