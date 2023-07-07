David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
David Peralta and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels and Griffin Canning on July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .282.
- In 60.6% of his 71 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (29.6%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (31.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.270
|.340
|OBP
|.308
|.490
|SLG
|.360
|9
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.