David Peralta and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels and Griffin Canning on July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .282.
  • In 60.6% of his 71 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21 games this year (29.6%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this year (31.0%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 38
.296 AVG .270
.340 OBP .308
.490 SLG .360
9 XBH 7
5 HR 1
20 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 20/7
1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
