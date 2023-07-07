David Peralta and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels and Griffin Canning on July 7 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .282.

In 60.6% of his 71 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (29.6%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (31.0%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .296 AVG .270 .340 OBP .308 .490 SLG .360 9 XBH 7 5 HR 1 20 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings