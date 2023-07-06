No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko will go toe-to-toe against Sorana Cirstea (No. 37), one of 24 matches in Wimbledon round of 64 and round of 128 today in , . All the action will be streaming live on ESPN.

Wimbledon Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Rounds: Round of 64, Round of 128
  • Date: July 6
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 6

Match Round Match Time
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina Round of 128 6:00 AM ET
Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier Round of 128 6:00 AM ET
Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan Round of 64 6:00 AM ET
Diane Parry vs. Petra Martic Round of 64 6:00 AM ET
Katerina Siniakova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 64 6:00 AM ET
Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Round of 64 6:00 AM ET
Xinyu Wang vs. Sofia Kenin Round of 64 6:00 AM ET
Linda Noskova vs. Dalma Galfi Round of 128 6:00 AM ET
Anna Bondar vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Round of 128 7:15 AM ET
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Round of 64 8:00 AM ET
Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka Round of 64 8:00 AM ET
Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova Round of 64 8:00 AM ET
Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter Round of 64 8:05 AM ET
Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova Round of 64 8:10 AM ET
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Round of 64 8:40 AM ET
Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit Round of 64 8:40 AM ET
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Caroline Garcia Round of 64 8:40 AM ET
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova Round of 64 9:00 AM ET
Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko Round of 64 9:15 AM ET
Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 64 9:15 AM ET
Anastasia Potapova vs. Kaja Juvan Round of 64 10:00 AM ET
Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic Round of 64 10:00 AM ET
Alize Cornet vs. Elena Rybakina Round of 64 10:30 AM ET
Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Round of 64 11:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Cirstea vs. Ostapenko

  • In 13 tournaments so far this year, Cirstea is 15-13 and has not won a title.
  • Ostapenko has come out on top in one tournament this year, registering an overall 25-12 record.
  • Cirstea has played 23.3 games per match in her 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • On grass, Cirstea has played three matches so far this year, totaling 28.3 games per match while winning 47.1% of games.
  • So far this year, Cirstea has won 32.5% of her return games and 69.1% of her service games.
  • Ostapenko is averaging 22 games per match in her 37 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 55.2% game winning percentage.
  • Ostapenko averages 23.9 games per match and 10.6 games per set in eight matches on grass courts this year.
  • Ostapenko has amassed a service game winning percentage of 70.7% on all surfaces (290-for-410 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 39.5% (159-for-403 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round
Anett Kontaveit Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128
Donna Vekic Shuai Zhang 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128
Sloane Stephens Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128
Elisabetta Cocciaretto Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128
Marta Kostyuk Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 Round of 128
Sorana Cirstea Tatjana Maria 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 Round of 128
Jaqueline Adina Cristian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128
Beatriz Haddad Maia Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 Round of 128
Daria Kasatkina Jodie Anna Burrage 6-0, 6-2 Round of 64
Iga Swiatek Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 Round of 64
Varvara Gracheva Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128
Jelena Ostapenko Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 Round of 128
Tamara Korpatsch Carol Zhao 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128
Barbora Krejcikova Heather Watson 6-2, 7-5 Round of 128
Natalija Stevanovic Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128
Alize Cornet Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128
Paula Badosa Alison Riske 6-3, 6-3 Round of 128
Mirra Andreeva Xiyu Wang 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 Round of 128
Madison Keys Sonay Kartal 6-0, 6-3 Round of 128
Anna Blinkova Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Round of 128
Petra Kvitova Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 Round of 128

