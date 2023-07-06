On Thursday, Will Smith (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .272.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 34th in slugging.

In 65.1% of his games this year (41 of 63), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (27.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 27 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 35 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .302 AVG .241 .400 OBP .384 .560 SLG .398 12 XBH 10 9 HR 3 26 RBI 16 23/18 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

