Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Thursday, Will Smith (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .272.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 34th in slugging.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (41 of 63), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (27.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 27 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 35 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.302
|AVG
|.241
|.400
|OBP
|.384
|.560
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|16
|23/18
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-9) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 51st, 1.431 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th.
