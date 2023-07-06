On Thursday, Will Smith (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .272.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 34th in slugging.
  • In 65.1% of his games this year (41 of 63), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (27.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven home a run in 27 games this season (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 31
.302 AVG .241
.400 OBP .384
.560 SLG .398
12 XBH 10
9 HR 3
26 RBI 16
23/18 K/BB 15/25
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-9) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 51st, 1.431 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th.
