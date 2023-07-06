Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3000.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
- The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 361.7 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.
- Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
- The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.
- In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Bobby Wagner compiled two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
