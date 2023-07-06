The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner compiled two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +5000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +5000 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +12500 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

