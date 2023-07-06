The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .268 with 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Betts has recorded a hit in 60 of 83 games this season (72.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven home a run in 33 games this season (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 57.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.9%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .297 AVG .241 .390 OBP .355 .594 SLG .512 21 XBH 23 12 HR 11 26 RBI 31 35/23 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings