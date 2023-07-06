Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:29 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .268 with 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Betts has recorded a hit in 60 of 83 games this season (72.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven home a run in 33 games this season (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 57.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 16.9%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.297
|AVG
|.241
|.390
|OBP
|.355
|.594
|SLG
|.512
|21
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|31
|35/23
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
