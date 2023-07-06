Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .195 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 48.7% of his games this year (38 of 78), with multiple hits nine times (11.5%).

He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .195 AVG .195 .314 OBP .286 .331 SLG .398 11 XBH 14 2 HR 5 15 RBI 17 30/19 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings