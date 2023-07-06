Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .195 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 48.7% of his games this year (38 of 78), with multiple hits nine times (11.5%).
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.195
|AVG
|.195
|.314
|OBP
|.286
|.331
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8).
