Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)



Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .195 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 48.7% of his games this year (38 of 78), with multiple hits nine times (11.5%).
  • He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.195 AVG .195
.314 OBP .286
.331 SLG .398
11 XBH 14
2 HR 5
15 RBI 17
30/19 K/BB 31/17
1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
  • The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo (3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8).
