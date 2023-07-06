On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 10 doubles and 11 walks while hitting .232.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 32 of 60 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.0%).

In 60 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has had an RBI in nine games this season.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (26.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .235 AVG .228 .296 OBP .240 .296 SLG .272 6 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 4 15/9 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings