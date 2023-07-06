On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 10 doubles and 11 walks while hitting .232.
  • Rojas has gotten a hit in 32 of 60 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.0%).
  • In 60 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in nine games this season.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (26.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 28
.235 AVG .228
.296 OBP .240
.296 SLG .272
6 XBH 4
0 HR 0
5 RBI 4
15/9 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo (3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 51st, 1.431 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
