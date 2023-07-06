Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:29 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 10 doubles and 11 walks while hitting .232.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 32 of 60 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.0%).
- In 60 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has had an RBI in nine games this season.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (26.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.228
|.296
|OBP
|.240
|.296
|SLG
|.272
|6
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|15/9
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 51st, 1.431 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
