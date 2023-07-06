Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:29 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .194 with six doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 47.8% of his 69 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.6% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 69 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|38
|.222
|AVG
|.171
|.370
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.450
|11
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|32
|35/24
|K/BB
|46/20
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-9) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
