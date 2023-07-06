The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .194 with six doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

In 47.8% of his 69 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.6% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 of 69 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 38 .222 AVG .171 .370 OBP .287 .472 SLG .450 11 XBH 14 8 HR 11 17 RBI 32 35/24 K/BB 46/20 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings