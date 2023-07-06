The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .263.
  • Heyward has gotten a hit in 30 of 66 games this year (45.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (19.7%).
  • He has homered in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (15 of 66), with more than one RBI five times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this season (39.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 32
.247 AVG .279
.343 OBP .367
.494 SLG .465
11 XBH 10
5 HR 3
14 RBI 8
21/12 K/BB 17/11
1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
  • The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
