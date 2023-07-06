The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .263.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 30 of 66 games this year (45.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (19.7%).

He has homered in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (15 of 66), with more than one RBI five times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (39.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .247 AVG .279 .343 OBP .367 .494 SLG .465 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 14 RBI 8 21/12 K/BB 17/11 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings