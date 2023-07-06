Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:36 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .263.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 30 of 66 games this year (45.5%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (19.7%).
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (15 of 66), with more than one RBI five times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (39.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.247
|AVG
|.279
|.343
|OBP
|.367
|.494
|SLG
|.465
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|21/12
|K/BB
|17/11
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
