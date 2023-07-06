James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:29 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After hitting .231 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .238 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 50.6% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games this season, Outman has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (35.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (15.2%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.263
|AVG
|.217
|.348
|OBP
|.301
|.432
|SLG
|.428
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|49/12
|K/BB
|51/14
|8
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8).
