After hitting .231 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .238 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Outman has picked up a hit in 50.6% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games this season, Outman has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (35.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (15.2%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .263 AVG .217 .348 OBP .301 .432 SLG .428 10 XBH 14 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 49/12 K/BB 51/14 8 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings