Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:36 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Freddie Freeman (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.396), slugging percentage (.531) and OPS (.927) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- In 77.9% of his games this season (67 of 86), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (38.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has had an RBI in 34 games this year (39.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 61.6% of his games this year (53 of 86), with two or more runs 13 times (15.1%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.311
|AVG
|.324
|.385
|OBP
|.406
|.479
|SLG
|.580
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|33
|34/20
|K/BB
|34/20
|7
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
