On Thursday, Freddie Freeman (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.396), slugging percentage (.531) and OPS (.927) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

In 77.9% of his games this season (67 of 86), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (38.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has had an RBI in 34 games this year (39.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 61.6% of his games this year (53 of 86), with two or more runs 13 times (15.1%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .311 AVG .324 .385 OBP .406 .479 SLG .580 18 XBH 26 5 HR 9 21 RBI 33 34/20 K/BB 34/20 7 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings