Dodgers vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 6
Jack Suwinski rides a two-game homer streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (40-46) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Dodger Stadium.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-5) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-9) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-5, 4.94 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-9, 4.61 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Urias (5-5) for his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 11 games.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Urias has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Julio Urías vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 368 runs scored this season. They have a .242 batting average this campaign with 80 home runs (25th in the league).
- The left-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with two home runs and six RBI in 5 2/3 innings.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo
- Oviedo (3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- During 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.61 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
- Oviedo is looking to record his ninth quality start of the year.
- Oviedo will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 51st, 1.431 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th.
Johan Oviedo vs. Dodgers
- He will match up with a Dodgers offense that ranks 20th in the league with 706 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .447 (fourth in the league) with 137 total home runs (second in MLB play).
- Oviedo has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .261 batting average over one appearance.
