Jack Suwinski rides a two-game homer streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (40-46) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-5) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-9) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-5, 4.94 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-9, 4.61 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Urias (5-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Urias has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Julio Urías vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 368 runs scored this season. They have a .242 batting average this campaign with 80 home runs (25th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with two home runs and six RBI in 5 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

During 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.61 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.

Oviedo is looking to record his ninth quality start of the year.

Oviedo will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 51st, 1.431 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th.

Johan Oviedo vs. Dodgers

He will match up with a Dodgers offense that ranks 20th in the league with 706 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .447 (fourth in the league) with 137 total home runs (second in MLB play).

Oviedo has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .261 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.